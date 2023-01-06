Japan Electronics Unions to Seek Pay Scale Hike of 7,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese labor union federation for electronics makers is considering demanding a uniform pay scale hike of at least 7,000 yen a month in this spring's "shunto" wage negotiations, it was learned Friday.

The Japanese Electrical, Electronic and Information Union plans to request the biggest increase since the 1998 shunto labor-management negotiations, following a spate of price hikes for daily necessities.

The request would exceed a pay scale hike of at least 6,000 yen per month that the Japan Council of Metalworkers' Unions, or JCM, plans to seek. The umbrella body for the Japanese Electrical, Electronic and Information Union and other labor union federations, announced the plan last month.

The electronics industry labor union federation won base wage increases for nine years in a row through the 2022 shunto, when it requested a pay scale hike of at least 3,000 yen a month.

In the 2023 shunto talks, the federation will more than double the demand as the country has been hit by the biggest consumer inflation in four decades.

