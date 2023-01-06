Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Top 30 M.
Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's cumulative number of COVID-19 infection cases exceeded 30 million Friday.
The figure grew by 10 million in about four months after topping 20 million on Sept. 9 last year.
On Friday, Tokyo confirmed 20,720 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, up by 6,195 from a week before.
New fatalities totaled 35 among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria rose by two from Thursday to 55.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]