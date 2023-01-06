McDonald's Japan to Raise Prices for 3rd Time in Less than Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Co. (Japan) said Friday that it will raise the prices of about 80 pct of its menu items on Jan. 16, a third markup in less than a year.

The company cited soaring costs for materials, labor, transportation and electricity.

Prices will go up mainly by 10 to 50 yen, with the price of a hamburger rising to 170 yen from the current 150 yen. The price will be raised to 450 yen from 410 yen for the Big Mac and to 330 yen from 290 yen for French fries for a medium-sized serving.

Value meal prices will go up as well. But the Happy Set for children will cost the same.

As for drinks, medium-sized Premium Roast Coffee will be 180 yen, up 30 yen, three mainstay medium-sized McShakes will be 220 yen, up 20 yen, and medium-sized sodas will be 240 yen, also up 20 yen.

