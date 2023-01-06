Japan's Kishida to Consider Visit to Kyiv

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that he will consider visiting Kyiv as requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy asked Kishida to visit the Ukrainian capital during their Friday evening teleconference, which lasted about 30 minutes.

"At this point, nothing has been decided about my possible visit, but I'd like to consider it while taking into account various circumstances," Kishida told reporters after the telephone talks.

Japan is the only Group of Seven country whose leader has not met with Zelenskyy in person since Russia began invading his country in February 2022.

In April 2022, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Ukrainian capital, followed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the next month.

