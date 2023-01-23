Dept. Stores Focus on Sustainability for Valentine’s Day Gifts in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Department stores in Japan are trying to ride a shopping wave for Valentine’s Day confectionary gifts with products featuring sustainability.

Takashimaya Co. <8233> sells chocolates containing tea leaves that absorbed aroma in discarded whisky casks and that grew on abandoned agricultural land. The chocolates, named “Truffe SDGs,” sell for 2,401 yen.

“The concept of sustainability is permeating consumers and becoming a buying motivation,” a public relations official of Takashimaya said.

The flagship store of Sogo & Seibu Co. in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district sells chocolates from brands joining such efforts as helping cacao growers to achieve self-sustainability. Part of the sales will be donated for environment conservation and other purposes.

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. offers cheesecakes from a brand of which female workers are allowed to work in schedules based on their life styles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]