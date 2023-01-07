Daruma Market Held in Futaba for 1st Time since N-Plant Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--A traditional “daruma” doll market was held Saturday in the town of Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, for the first time in 12 years.

The event last took place in the town before the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami and the ensuing nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which straddles Futaba and the town of Okuma.

Shops were set up in front of Futaba Station on East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Joban Line, and people celebrated the new year with sales of the local specialty “Futaba Daruma” and a program in which participants pulled ropes attached to a giant daruma doll.

The event runs through Sunday.

According to the town, Futaba’s daruma market has continued for about 300 years since the Edo period.

