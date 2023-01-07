U.S. FDA OKs Eisai's New Alzheimer's Drug

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new drug for Alzheimer's disease jointly developed by Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co. <4523> and U.S. biopharmaceutical company Biogen Inc.

The use of the drug lecanemab, also called Leqembi, has been green-lighted in the United States ahead of the rest of the world.

The new drug is designed to remove from the brain amyloid beta, a protein that is thought to trigger Alzheimer's disease, and slow the progression of symptoms in early stages of the disease.

Since most of the Alzheimer's drugs already available only improve the symptoms of the disease temporarily, high expectations are placed on lecanemab, which targets the substance that is said to cause the disease.

The FDA approved the drug under fast-track procedures after an application was filed last year. The companies are expected to apply for approval also in Japan and Europe shortly.

