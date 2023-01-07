Japan, U.S. Launch Task Force on Eliminating Rights Abuses

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai signed a memorandum Friday on creating a new organization on eliminating human rights abuses from international supply chains.

The two signed the memorandum of cooperation on establishing the Task Force on the Promotion of Human Rights and International Labor Standards in Supply Chains, joined by the two countries' related government agencies, at a ceremony at the White House.

In light of the issue of alleged forced labor in China's Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, the United States hopes to deepen cooperation with Japan regarding its strengthened regulations and policies over the matter.

Japan is the chair of this year's Group of Seven major countries, and Tokyo and Washington are looking to work with other countries and regions as well in tackling the issue of human rights abuses.

Nishimura said at the signing ceremony that "human rights abuses in the supply chains are absolutely unacceptable" and that Japan-U.S. cooperation "will also look to expand to like-minded countries that share fundamental values."

