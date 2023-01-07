JR East Starts Track-Switching Work at Shibuya

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, showed to the press Saturday construction work to switch the rail tracks of the Yamanote Line at Shibuya Station in central Tokyo.

The northbound train service on the section between Osaki and Ikebukuro stations on the loop line will be suspended all day for two days through Sunday. Some of other Yamanote Line train services will be operated at reduced frequency.

The suspension and reduced operation are seen affecting some 530,000 users over the two days.

According to JR East, about 3,940 workers will be involved in the track-switching work, which started at 10 p.m. Friday (1 p.m. GMT) and is scheduled to end before the first train on Monday.

Shibuya Station has been undergoing improvement work since 2015 due to the redevelopment of the area around the station, and it is the fourth time that train services are suspended due to track switching.

