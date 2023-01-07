Jetstar Japan Plane Makes Emergency Landing after Bomb Threat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokoname, Aichi Pref., Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--A Jetstar Japan plane made an emergency landing at Chubu Centrair International Airport in central Japan on Saturday morning following a bomb threat made to the passenger flight.

Five passengers were injured slightly when they escaped from the aircraft, according the operator of the airport in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture.

No bomb was found on the plane. Runways at the airport were temporarily closed because of the incident.

The GK501 flight from Narita International Airport near Tokyo bound for Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, made the emergency landing at the Centrair airport around 7:40 a.m. (10:40 p.m. Friday GMT).

All of 136 passengers, including two infants, and six crew members on board exited the plane using escape chutes after the landing. Local police conducted a search of the cabin and luggage, but no explosives or any other suspicious objects were found.

