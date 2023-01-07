Japan Confirms 238,650 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 238,650 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, an increase of about 132,000 from a week earlier.

The country reported 387 new COVID-19 deaths. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan rose by nine from Friday to 668.

In Tokyo, 19,630 new infection cases were confirmed, a rise of about 8,400 from a week before.

Thirty new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day, while the number of novel coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo government's criteria fell by one from Friday to 54.

