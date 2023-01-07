Tokyo Confirms 19,630 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 19,630 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up by 8,441 from a week before.

Thirty new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day, while the number of novel coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo government's criteria fell by one from Friday to 54.

