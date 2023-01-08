Zelenskyy Voices Hope for Security Cooperation with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Warsaw, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced his expectations for advancing security cooperation with Japan.

In a video speech Friday evening, Zelenskyy touched on his teleconference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held on the same day and said it is possible for Japan and Ukraine to cooperate further for common security, laying his hopes on the role to be played by Japan as the chair of the Group of Seven major countries this year.

Zelenskyy said he agreed with Kishida during the teleconference on priorities of this year’s bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the president said Japan displayed its leadership in Asia last year in efforts to defend freedom and abide by international law. He expressed gratitude for Japan’s provision to Ukraine of power generators and other supplies needed to survive the cold winter.

After the teleconference with Zelenskyy, Kishida told reporters that he will consider visiting Kyiv as requested by the president.

