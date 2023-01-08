Social Insurance May Be Used to Fund Child Support Measures: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to consider the utilization of social insurance as one option of financial resources needed for strengthening its support measures for child-rearing households, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a television program on Sunday.

"There are various types of insurance, including social insurance, employment insurance and medical insurance," Kishida said in the program of public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp. "We must think how they should work and look at various financial resources and budgets."

In implementing children-related policies, the government will have "meticulous discussions" about the relationship between costs and benefits, income redistribution and the roles to be played by the central and local governments, the prime minister said.

When the government compiles an outline of new child-rearing support measures by the end of March, it hopes to clarify the big picture of the initiative in a cross-sectoral manner, showing its seriousness about addressing the issue, he said.

Regarding the successor to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term of office is set to end in April, Kishida said, "We have to think who will be the best fit for the position at that point." Under the new governor, the BOJ should present a clear prospect of its monetary policy, Kishida said, indicating the need for detailed explanations and good communication with the market.

