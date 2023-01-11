Tokyo Police's Disaster Prevention Twitter Account Turns 10 Yrs Old

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Wednesday marked 10 years since Tokyo police launched a Twitter account to post information on measures against disasters that are easy to take and can be implemented in daily life as well.

The disaster countermeasures division of the Metropolitan Police Department of the Japanese capital has been tweeting tips to mitigate disaster damage that have become viral, and the account now has about 900,000 followers.

With September marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake, which knocked out Tokyo and surrounding areas, officials in charge of the account are determined to further raise awareness of disaster reduction through spreading information. "Although we cannot prevent disasters from happening, it is possible to reduce damage," one official at the division said.

Of a total of more than 3,000 tweets made since the account was launched in 2013, one from October 2017 has gathered the most attention, gaining over 150,000 likes and more than 98,000 retweets. The tweet with pictures shows how to open a bag of snacks by rubbing two 10-yen coins together, with a comment saying, "This is useful when there are no scissors at evacuation shelters."

The MPD created the account after it became aware of the need to send out accurate information, following the spread of misinformation regarding gangs of thieves and rape victims after the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]