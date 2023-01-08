Govt to Use Reserves Flexibly to Tackle Price Hikes: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday the government will implement support measures for households in the fight against inflation by using discretionary reserves flexibly.

In a television program, Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said, "Realizing wage increases powerful enough to counter price hikes will be a key to achieving a virtuous economic cycle."

In response to successive resignations of cabinet ministers through late last year, Kishida told the program aired by public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., "I once again became keenly aware of the importance of public trust in politics."

"I'll conduct politics with a sense of tension," he said, expressing his resolve to work on rebuilding his administration.

Kishida said his government and party will make efforts to win public support in the unified local elections scheduled for April.

