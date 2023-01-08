Tokyo Newly Confirms 15,124 People with COVID-19
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 15,124 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, with the daily count rising by some 5,900 from a week before.
Twenty-eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria, stood at 55, up by one from the previous day.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]