Tokyo Newly Confirms 15,124 People with COVID-19

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 15,124 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, with the daily count rising by some 5,900 from a week before.

Twenty-eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Japanese capital on the day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria, stood at 55, up by one from the previous day.

