Japan Confirms 1.17 M. New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,175,877 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, up about 143,000 from the prior week.

The country had 30,501,920 cumulative cases as of Monday morning.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new cases, at 103,928, followed by Osaka, at 79,496, Aichi, at 71,157, Fukuoka, at 64,957, and Kanagawa, at 61,779.

The country's COVID-9 death toll grew by 2,453 from a week before to 60,206.

