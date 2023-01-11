INTERVIEW: Mitsubishi Heavy Chief Pins Hope on Next-Gen Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--A next-generation light-water nuclear power reactor being developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> will be economically viable, the company's president, Seiji Izumisawa, has said in a recent interview.

"We have finished about 80 pct of the basic design work" for the new innovative reactor, which the firm aims to put into commercial use in the mid-2030s, he said.

In response to the view that construction costs for such advanced reactors may swell due to expenses for improved safety measures, Izumisawa said that the company expects the reactor to be "fully economically rational" while stopping short of showing detailed figures.

In order to ensure the safety of the new reactor, Mitsubishi Heavy will "adopt advanced technology and utilize knowledge we have accumulated," he said.

"It's necessary to improve our technology to reassure people that products from Mitsubishi Heavy are safe, and to give sincere explanations to local communities (that would host the new reactor)," Izumisawa said.

