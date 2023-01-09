Japan Confirms 92,723 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 92,723 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase of about 16,800 from a week before.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by 23 from Sunday to 648, while 258 deaths were newly reported.
In Tokyo, 8,199 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 662 from a week earlier. The Japanese capital reported 28 new deaths, while there were 56 severely ill patients, a rise of one from Sunday.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]