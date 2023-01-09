Sunak Revives Efforts to Get Arm Listed in London: Report

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revived efforts to get chip designer Arm Ltd. listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported Monday.

Sunak met Arm CEO Rene Haas last month in Downing Street, with Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. <9984>, Arm's Japanese owner, joining via video, the paper quoted two people familiar with the matter as saying.

SoftBank has said it plans to list Arm, which it acquired about 24 billion pounds in 2016, on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The prime minister revived the effort after months of political turmoil derailed an attempt last year, the paper said.

The renewed London lobbying effort is focused on trying to share the listing with New York, it quoted people briefed on the discussions as saying.

