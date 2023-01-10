Kishida, Macron Affirm Cooperation for Hiroshima G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday agreed to work together for the success of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima slated for May.

With Russia and China in mind, Kishida vowed to demonstrate the G-7's strong determination to uphold a free and open international order at the summit in the atomic-bombed western Japan city.

Meeting with Kishida at the Elysee Palace in the French capital, Macron said that he will cooperate to realize a successful summit.

Kishida, who will chair the G-7 summit and is on a weeklong tour of Europe and the United States, said that he resolutely rejects any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force, threats to use nuclear weapons and actual use of the weapons.

"We will unite as the G-7 to maintain and strengthen powerful sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine," Kishida told Macron, adding that he also wants to discuss the Indo-Pacific region at the summit.

