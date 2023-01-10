Japan's Hayashi Denounces Riots in Brazil

Newsfrom Japan

Brasilia, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday denounced violent riots in Brazil's National Congress and other institutions Sunday.

"Threatening democracy with violence must not be accepted," Hayashi said after meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

In the Brazilian capital, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his defeat in last October's presidential election stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace.

Hayashi told Vieira that Tokyo supports President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, elected democratically in Brazil, a mature democracy, and his administration, according to the Japanese official.

During the meeting with Vieira, Hayashi proposed that Japan strengthen its cooperation with Brazil in the area of environment, to which the Lula administration attaches importance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]