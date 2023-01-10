Japan Police Receive 1.63 M. Nonurgent Emergency Calls in Jan.-Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police received a total of 8,502,927 phone calls to the emergency number 110 in January-November 2022, and 1,630,501 of them, or nearly 20 pct, were not for urgent reasons, National Police Agency data showed Tuesday.

Of the total, 622 involved the use of a system allowing police to receive videos of the events concerned, such as crimes and accidents, from the callers. The system was launched in October last year. Jan. 10 is designated as "Dial 110 Day" by the NPA.

The nonurgent calls included one seeking information about a COVID-19 vaccination site and another for a taxi from a drunken person.

For nonurgent police consultations, the agency is asking people to call #9110.

Under the video reporting system, people making emergency calls would send clips to police if officers in charge find them necessary for dealing with the cases and the callers give consent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]