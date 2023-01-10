Bird Flu Forces Japan to Cull Record 10 M. Chickens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Bird flu outbreaks have forced Japan to cull over 10 million chickens at farms nationwide this season, a record high, according to a tally as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the prefectural government of Miyazaki, southwestern Japan, said that it has confirmed in genetic testing an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at an egg-laying hen farm in the town of Kawaminami.

The prefectural government started culling some 100,000 birds raised at the farm, boosting the season's nationwide total above 10 million.

This is the 57th bird flu outbreak at a farm this season, in which 23 of the country's 47 prefectures have been hit by the disease so far.

The total number of egg-laying hens culled this season has topped 9.1 million.

