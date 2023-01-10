Japan, U.S. Agree to Boost Nuclear Reactor Development

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on Monday agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy field including the development of next-generation reactors.

The two officials agreed to work together to utilize nuclear energy to advance decarbonization as the global energy security situation is fragile amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Specifically, Japan and the United States will cooperate to develop and build next-generation light water reactors and small modular reactors. They will also aim to export advanced reactors to Asia and elsewhere and strengthen supply chains in the nuclear industry.

Last month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration decided to change Japan's policy of reducing its dependence on nuclear power adopted in response to the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Japan now plans to end its freeze on the construction and replacement of nuclear reactors.

