China Halts Visa Issuance Procedures in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--China has halted visa issuance procedures in Japan, apparently in retaliation against Japan's tightening of COVID-19 border restrictions on China, it was learned Tuesday.

China may take similar retaliatory measures on the United States, European or other countries that have strengthened quarantine measures against China.

At a press conference Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed that a small group of countries were imposing discriminatory entry restrictions on China, and stressed that Beijing is firmly opposed to them and will take countermeasures.

The scope and duration of the visa issuance suspension in Japan is unknown.

China is facing an explosive spread of COVID-19 infections after the end of its zero-COVID policy. Nonetheless, China lifted quarantine requirements for those entering the country on Sunday, possibly leading to a sharp increase in travel to and from China.

