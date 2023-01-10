4 Chinese Ships Sail in Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa for nearly two hours on Tuesday.

This was the first intrusion into Japanese waters around the East China Sea islands by a Chinese government vessel this year. The Japanese-administered islands are also claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

The Haijing ships entered Japanese waters west-southwest of Uotsurijima at around 10:30-10:50 a.m. (1:30-1:50 a.m. GMT), according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

The Chinese vessels left the waters south of Minamikojima at around 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Both Uotsurijima and Minamikojima are part of the Senkaku island chain.

