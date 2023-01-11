Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Predicted to Fail: U.S. Think Tank

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would end in failure for Beijing, war game simulations by a U.S. think tank have shown.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies, however, warned that "even a successful defense of Taiwan comes at great cost," with China and Taiwan, as well as Japan and the United States, seen sustaining many casualties and a great deal of damage.

"What was once unthinkable--direct conflict between the United States and China--has now become a commonplace discussion in the national security community," the CSIS said in a report released Monday.

Noting that very little material on war game simulations on a possible conflict over Taiwan is available to the public, the think tank said that it ran 24 war game iterations in hopes of broadening discussions.

According to the report, Taiwan would remain autonomous in most scenarios, with the allied forces of Taiwan, Japan and the United States defeating a "conventional amphibious invasion" by China.

