Abe Shooter's Psychiatric Evaluation Ends

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The psychiatric evaluation period for the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended Tuesday.

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, was transferred to Nara-Nishi Police Station of the Nara prefectural police, the headquarters of the investigation, from the Osaka Detention House the same day.

A car carrying the suspect arrived at the police station, where some 100 members of the press were waiting, at around 3:10 p.m. (6:10 a.m. GMT). Yamagami, wearing a mask, glasses, a navy blue jacket and black pants, got out of the car and calmly entered the police station while surrounded by uniformed police officers.

The Nara District Public Prosecutors Office plans to indict Yamagami for murder and other charges by Friday, the last day of his detention period, based on the results of the evaluation to examine whether he is competent to take criminal responsibility.

Yamagami was arrested on murder charges at around 11:30 a.m. on July 8 last year, when he allegedly shot Abe from behind while the former prime minister was giving a campaign speech near Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the western Japan city of Nara.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]