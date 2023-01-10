Bon Curry Sets Guinness Record for Long Selling Period

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Otsuka Foods Co. said Tuesday that its Bon Curry retort-pouch curry brand has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's longest-selling such brand.

Since the brand was launched in 1968, cumulative sales of Bon Curry products have topped 3 billion packs.

To mark the 55th anniversary next month of the brand's launch, Otsuka Foods, based in the western city of Osaka, will release a Bon Curry Gold product with a package featuring the Guinness World Records symbol.

"We're grateful, and we'll continue to make proposals to help everyone have more time smiling," an official of the company said.

