MSDF Destroyer Unable to Sail in Western Japan Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer got a jolt and became unable to sail on its own in the Seto Inland Sea in western Japan around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday (3:10 a.m. GMT).

Whether the incident injured someone or affected other vessels has yet to be confirmed. The MSDF is investigating the cause of the incident.

The MSDF destroyer Inazuma was under maintenance at a dock in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture. On Tuesday, it was on a test run off the island of Suo-Oshima in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

According to the MSDF and other sources, an oil slick is seen on the sea surface around the scene. The destroyer may have hit a seabed rock.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]