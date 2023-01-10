7,462 New COVID-19 Cases Found in Tokyo
Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 7,462 new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, down by around 2,200 from a week earlier.
Tokyo logged 31 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while there were 54 severely ill patients under its criteria, a decline of two from the previous day.
