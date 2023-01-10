Japan Logs 74,717 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 74,717 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by about 16,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by eight from the previous day to 656, while 385 new deaths from the coronavirus disease were reported.

In Tokyo, 7,462 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, down by around 2,200 from a week earlier.

The Japanese capital logged 31 new deaths among COVID-19 patients, while there were 54 severely ill patients under its criteria, a decline of two from the previous day.

