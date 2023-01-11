Indian Fighter Jets Arrive in Japan for Joint Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Omitama, Ibaraki Pref., Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Indian Air Force fighter jets have arrived at the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Hyakuri base in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture, for joint exercises from next week.

On Tuesday, four SU-30 fighter jets arrived at the eastern Japan base and a welcome ceremony took place ahead of the two countries' first joint fighter jet drills in Japan, which will run from Monday until Jan. 26.

"The first joint training between Japan and India has a historic significance," Maj. Gen. Takahisa Ishimura, commander of the ASDF base, said at the ceremony.

This is a new step for deepening the bilateral defense cooperation and strategic relations, Rohit Kapil of the Indian Air Force said.

India became the fifth country to send fighter jets to Japan for joint training, after the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.

