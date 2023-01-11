3 Japan Automakers Post Lower China Sales in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese automakers have reported vehicle sales declines in 2022 in China, which suffered economic turmoil as the novel coronavirus raged.

Also behind the declines were supply constraints blamed on a global semiconductor shortage.

New vehicle sales at Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> fell 0.2 pct from the previous year to 1.94 million units, mainly due to a slump from April to May when Shanghai was under a COVID-19 lockdown.

It was the first annual drop since 2012, when sales tumbled as the Japan-China relationship deteriorated following Japan's nationalization of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

China sales dropped 12 pct to 1.37 million units at Honda Motor Co. <7267> for the second straight decline and 22 pct to 1.05 million units at Nissan Motor Co. <7201>, the fourth consecutive slide.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]