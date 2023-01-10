Japan Units of Aflac, Zurich See 2 M. Customers' Data Breached

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. and Zurich Insurance Co., the Japanese unit of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., said respectively Tuesday that personal information on a total of around 2 million customers has been stolen.

The information was breached through a hack against a U.S. subcontractor.

The two companies are rushing to conduct a detailed investigation and deal with customer inquiries.

According to Aflac, the breach affected 1,323,468 holders of three cancer insurance policies, covering their last names, ages, genders and insurance information. So far, it has not confirmed any unauthorized use of the stolen information.

At Zurich Insurance, the email addresses, customer IDs and automobile names of up to 757,463 automobile insurance policyholders may have been leaked, but the affected information does not include credit card numbers, bank account details and accident records.

