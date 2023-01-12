Upcoming Diet Session Crucial for Kishida to Buoy Administration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen trying to buoy his administration at an ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened on Jan. 23, while opposition parties are poised to step up their offensive on defense and nuclear energy policies.

"In view of the significance of trust, I will conduct politics with a sense of tension," Kishida said on television Sunday, indicating his eagerness to shore up his cabinet's sluggish approval rate by implementing policies steadily.

The ordinary session will be held for 150 days until June 21. During the period, unified local elections and by-elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, are slated for April, and a Group of Seven summit is scheduled to take place in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

Kishida aims to have the government's fiscal 2023 budget bill enacted by the end of March and then move on to other government-sponsored bills, which are expected to total 61 as of Tuesday.

Within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, there are concerns about the tight schedule.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]