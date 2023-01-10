Japan Saury Catches Hit Record Low for 4th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's saury catches in 2022 dropped about 2 pct from the previous year to 17,910 tons, hitting a record low for the fourth consecutive year, a nationwide cooperative association of saury fishers said Tuesday.

The historically poor catch of the autumn delicacy reflects a decline in saury stock, as well as smaller catches in Russian waters due to worsened ties between Tokyo and Moscow.

Local market prices of saury shrank by 9 pct, as saury caught early in the fishing season were too small to fetch prices.

By region, saury catches in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido fell 9 pct to 10,818 tons. Meanwhile, catches increased in two northeastern prefectures, growing 3 pct to 3,561 tons in Miyagi and around 20 pct to 3,421 tons in Iwate.

According to the association, saury fishing grounds have become more distant due to the changing marine environment, while soaring fuel prices have discouraged many vessels to not go out fishing.

