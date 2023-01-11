Japan, Italy to Launch Talks to Promote Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Rome, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, agreed on Tuesday to launch talks among their foreign affairs and defense officials to promote their countries' security cooperation.

"We agreed to enhance our countries' cooperation further, in order to maintain and reinforce free and open international order based on the rule of law," Kishida said at a joint press conference following the meeting with Meloni.

Last month, Japan, Italy and Britain agreed to jointly develop and manufacture a fighter jet that will replace the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's F-2 fighter.

"I hope (the deal) will facilitate industrial cooperation among the countries and become a foundation for security cooperation," the Japanese leader said.

"I welcome Italy's increasing interest in the Indo-Pacific region," Kishida added.

