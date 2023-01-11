Sales of Foreign-Brand Vehicles in Japan Fall 6.7 Pct in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Sales of imported foreign-brand vehicles in Japan in 2022 fell 6.7 pct from the previous year to 242,226 units, the first drop in two years, the Japan Automobile Importers Association said Wednesday.

The decline was due to stalled production and deliveries reflecting global shortages of semiconductors.

Still, imported foreign-brand vehicles accounted for a record 9.5 pct of all new vehicles sold in Japan last year excluding minivehicles with engine displacements of up to 660 cc.

Sales of foreign-brand vehicles priced at less than 4 million yen fell 24.9 pct, while sales grew 10.0 pct for vehicles with price tags of 4 million yen to less than 10 million yen and 11.3 pct for vehicles priced at 10 million yen or higher.

By brand, Germany's Mercedes-Benz ranked top for the eighth straight year thanks to the popularity of C-Class models. Four brands including France's Renault and Italy's Ferrari marked record-high sales.

