Hokkaido Man Suspected of Making Deadly Gun

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--A man in Sapporo in the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido who has been charged with possessing black powder, a bomb ingredient, is now suspected of making a deadly gun, people familiar with the investigation by the prefectural police said Wednesday.

The Hokkaido prefectural police department sent the additional case to public prosecutors, alleging that the 29-year-old man, Hironobu Suwa, violated the law on controlling weapons manufacturing and the firearms control law, the people said.

The homemade gun as well as explosives were found from Suwa's home in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, according to the people. The police see the gun capable of killing humans.

Suwa has admitted to the fresh allegations, the people said. He has told police investigators that he had rushed to buy gun parts and others thinking that regulations would be tightened after the deadly shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the people.

He was indicted in November last year on charges of possessing 316 grams of black powder at his home in violation of the gunpowder control law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]