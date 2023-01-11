Tokyo Egg Prices Rise Unprecedentedly in January

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Wholesale prices of eggs in Tokyo rose to an unprecedented high for January on Wednesday, reflecting a temporary dip in production due to outbreaks of avian influenza at farms with egg-laying hens in Japan.

The average standard price of midsize eggs hit a 31-year high of 284 yen per kilogram last month as the effect of surging feed prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine was compounded by the spread of bird flu.

On Wednesday, standard prices climbed 15 yen from the day before to 275 yen per kilogram, according to egg seller JA.Z-Tamago Co., a unit of the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, or Zen-Noh. It was the first increase since Dec. 20, when prices gained 10 yen to 300 yen.

Egg prices tend to fall in January after high demand in the year-end period. Wholesale prices had stayed unchanged since dropping 40 yen from the end of 2022 to 260 yen per kilogram on the first day of 2023 trading Thursday.

Elsewhere in Japan Wednesday, standard prices rose 10 yen to 290 yen in Sapporo, 10 yen each to 280 yen in Osaka and Fukuoka and 15 yen to 280 yen in Nagoya.

