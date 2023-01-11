94 Pct in Japan Aware of Price Increases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--About 94 pct of people in Japan think that prices have increased from a year before, a survey by the Bank of Japan showed Wednesday.

The central bank's December survey showed 94.3 pct of respondents saw higher prices than a year before. The share exceeded 91.8 pct in the previous September survey and was the second highest on record following 94.6 pct in the September 2008 survey.

The results indicate that consumers are increasingly feeling burdens from price increases for food items and other daily necessities reflecting higher raw materials prices and soaring import prices led by a weaker yen.

