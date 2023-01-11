Honda's N-Box Top-Selling Vehicle in Japan in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box was the best-selling vehicle in Japan in 2022, returning to the top spot after losing it in 2021, industry data showed Wednesday.

Annual sales of the minivehicle rose 7.0 pct from the year before to 202,197 units. Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Yaris subcompact, which topped the chart in 2021, came in second with 168,557 units sold, down 20.8 pct.

The N-Box led the popularity of minivehicles, with its spacious interior and safety assistive technology. Five of the 10 most popular vehicles were minivehicles.

Toyota's Corolla, which was sixth in 2021, rose to third place with 131,548 units sold, up 18.7 pct, after a partial update to the sedan.

The N-Box was the best-selling vehicle in December alone as well, with sales of 16,760 units. It was followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle and the Corolla.

