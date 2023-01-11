Japan's Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 500

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 520 new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first daily death toll of more than 500.

The new fatalities included 32 in Aichi Prefecture, 31 in Osaka Prefecture and 29 in Tokyo. Record deaths were reported in Fukuoka Prefecture, at 45, Shizuoka Prefecture, at 24, and Mie Prefecture, at 19.

The country confirmed 203,378 new COVID-19 infection cases, an increase of about 99,000 from a week earlier. The number of severely ill patients rose by nine from Tuesday to 665.

In Tokyo, 16,772 new cases were reported, a rise of 6,218 from a week earlier. The number of severely ill patients fell by five from Tuesday to 49.

