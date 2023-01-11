Suzuki Unveils Electric SUV Concept

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269> unveiled a concept model of an electric SUV in India Wednesday, providing a peek into the Japanese automaker's first global strategic EV.

The eVX concept was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 held near Delhi.

Suzuki plans to release the electric SUV in India and Europe by 2025. The company said that it is still discussing whether it will be available in Japan.

The electric SUV has battery capacity of 60 kilowatt-hours and a maximum range of 400 kilometers on one full charge.

For the Japanese market, Suzuki plans to release a commercial electric minivehicle by fiscal 2023 and a passenger electric minivehicle by fiscal 2025.

