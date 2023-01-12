Japanese Photographer Denied Entry to Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Hong Kong government refused entry of Japanese photographer Michiko Kiseki to the Chinese region late last December.

Kiseki is known for activities related to large-scale antigovernment protests in Hong Kong in 2019, such as holding a photo exhibition and publishing a photo book featuring the demonstrations.

"I've learned the hard way that 'the freedom in Hong Kong is gone,'" Kiseki said in a recent Twitter post.

The photographer was surprised that the Hong Kong authorities referred to the exhibition, held in Japan, during questioning, according to another Twitter post.

