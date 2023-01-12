Seoul Explains Plan for Foundation to Cover Wartime Labor Compensation

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's Foreign Ministry in an open debate on Thursday explained a plan for an existing public benefit foundation to pay compensation to South Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese firms during World War II on behalf of the companies.

Seo Min-jung, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs at the ministry, indicated at the session that it would be difficult for plaintiffs of wartime labor lawsuits to get an apology from the defendant Japanese companies.

At the same time, she said that the Japanese side needs to uphold and pass on to future generations its heartfelt apology and remorse.

Seo indicated readiness to continue to work on gaining the understanding of the plaintiffs for the compensation plan toward resolving the wartime labor issue, saying that the South Korean government will make sure to ask victims and bereaved families whether they will receive the money from the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan and to seek their consent.

At the open debate, held at the National Assembly, the foundation reported progress in its preparations for the compensation payment. The organization noted that Japanese companies would unlikely provide it with necessary funding despite a request from the plaintiffs' side, while vowing to aim for establishing a special law for aiding victims of the wartime labor.

