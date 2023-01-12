Japan, U.S. Affirm Deeper Cooperation for Counterstrike Capabilities

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States at a so-called two-plus-two ministerial security meeting in Washington Wednesday agreed to deepen their cooperation to help Tokyo operate its envisioned counterstrike capabilities effectively.

The foreign and defense ministers of the two countries "decided to deepen bilateral cooperation toward the effective employment of Japan's counterstrike capabilities in close coordination with the United States," said a joint statement adopted at the talks.

The Japanese side explained specifics about its plans to bolster the country's defenses shown in its revised three key national security documents, such as greater defense spending as well as the possession of counterstrike capabilities, which could be used in attacking enemy missile bases, among other targets. "The United States expressed its strong support for Japan's updated national security policies as a significant evolution that bolsters (Japan-U.S.) Alliance deterrence," the statement said.

"The ministers welcomed the steady progress on bilateral planning for contingencies" and on realistic training and exercises such as Keen Sword 23, Resolute Dragon 22 and Orient Shield 22, the statement said.

They agreed to reinforce the Japan-U.S. alliance's deterrence and response capabilities by focusing on areas such as integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), amphibious operations, space, cyberspace and electromagnetic spectrum.

